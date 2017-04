QUEENSLAND Health says rivers and creeks affected by recent flooding could be teaming with invisible nasties due to sewage overflows.

Acting executive director for communicable diseases Dr Heidi Carroll said a wide range of illnesses could be contracted.

"Gastroenteritis, lung infections, dermatitis, wound infections and infections of the eyes, ears, nose, throat and skin can occur if people come into contact with sewage-impacted waterways," Dr Carroll said.