Discovery of discarded receipt leads to TV fraud

A RIVERVIEW man thought his dreams had come true when he found the discarded receipt for a swish big-screen TV in the shopping centre.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said when Jamie Ziebell presented the receipt to Big W staff, Ziebell said he had already bought the television.

Ziebell told staff he would collect the television from the store's parcel pick-up zone, with Ziebell giving staff his correct name and address.

Unsuspecting store staff began to load the state-of-the-art, 65-inch JVC into his vehicle.

Ziebell's act of deception was found out when staff intervened after discovering he hadn't in fact paid for the TV and staff then removed the television from his car.

Ziebell drove home.

Three days later, police went to his home but after confirming he had been at the store, Ziebell answered no to more questions.

Police said he was wearing the same clothes as pictured on store CCTV.

Appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Jamie Paul Ziebell, 43, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to attempting to commit fraud at Big W in Springfield Central on July 10; and stealing fuel.

The stealing charge involved pumping $10.11 petrol into his car at a Redbank Plains service station on November 28 and driving off without paying.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said that Ziebell, after serving a jail term in 2014, had primarily stayed out of trouble except for a fuel drive-off.

Ziebell had been getting assistance with a former heroin addiction he had suffered aged 16.

Mr Kelly said Ziebell attempted the fraud after finding the television receipt.

Mr Kelly said both of the offences were unsophisticated.

Mr Kelly sought a suspended jail term.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Ziebell had significant history and had been easy for the police to track down.

He was sentenced to three months' jail, suspended for nine months.