Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Product News

Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

20th Nov 2020 6:00 AM

What a year we've had! Based on the amount of Christmas decorations going up early, it seems everyone is keen to see out 2020 as soon as possible.

However, it's also been a year where many people have embraced the unusual and adapted to a new way of living, working, exercising, and more. More people have discovered new hobbies than ever before, tried cooking new dishes, watched different TV shows or read different books to what they'd normally like.

So, for the last edition of QCWA Ruth magazine for 2020, we decided to pay homage to this strangeness and celebrate the positives of the year that was - with a theme of 'embrace the unusual'.

Inside the Summer edition, you'll find stories about laughter yoga, wicker handbags in the shape of animals and fruit, unique wallpaper, rediscovering letter-writing, and more.

You'll also meet an inspiring woman who changed careers from prison nursing to fashion design and is the owner/operator of Hitchley & Harrow - a clothing line for country women, made by country women.

Find your copy of Ruth in newsagents now, and curl up with a cuppa and a great read.

hitchley and harrow qcwa ruth magazine unusual
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Urgent sale sought for approved housing development

        Premium Content Urgent sale sought for approved housing development

        Property A plot of land with a council-approved, ready-to-go master plan for 42 homes will go under the hammer

        • 20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Wasn’t me: Burnout driver changes his story

        Premium Content Wasn’t me: Burnout driver changes his story

        News An Ipswich magistrate has quizzed a man on the thought processes of someone who...

        How Ipswich centenarian scored two birthdays

        Premium Content How Ipswich centenarian scored two birthdays

        Community For nearly 50 years, the date of Thelma’s birthday was a mystery

        Ipswich’s champion women’s team eye state league elevation

        Premium Content Ipswich’s champion women’s team eye state league elevation

        Soccer National Premier League spot next goal for victorious Bulls footballers. See why...