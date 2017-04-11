Discover one of Ipswich's classic homes: Gainsborough

MIXING history with modern amenities isn't often an easy task, especially when you're dealing with a home that is over a hundred years old.

'Gainsborough' is situated minutes from the CBD, and was built in 1880 on land owned by Henry Martin Reeve. While the home has undergone some modern renovations, the house has retained its 19th Century charm, which at times have been painstakingly retained, including the original wallpaper.

Owner Andrew Spark used to live a couple of doors up from Gainsborough, and always loved the house. When it came on the market in 2009, he jumped at the opportunity and made an offer within 24 hours, after admiring it for over nine years.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"For me this house represents a real sense of community," he said. "I knew the previous owners, and the people next door, and it is not only something that is uniquely Ipswich, but a privilege to be a small part of this historical footnote."

"I'd heard an urban myth about the house, and that was it still had the original English print wallpaper from the 1880s. To my total delight it was true and was at waist-height along the hallway entrance.

"I discovered Hessian was attached to the honey-coloured, hand-sawn timber boards and the wallpaper placed over the top. I've installed glass over the top to protect it, and retain that part of history, and it's a fantastic conversation piece.

"It's a very rare thing to be able to experience the bones of history each day but it provides a touchpoint that reminds me each day of how this home has served many generations and is a celebration of the workmanship of those original craftsmen," Andrew said, a man born and bred in Ipswich.

"My father was a coal miner and self-taught wood worker, as a result I have a keen appreciation for those craftsmen."

Andrew has modernised the house by moving the cold bathroom at the back of the house into what was a servant's room/bedroom, along with modernising the kitchen while retaining the history and character. The sink and draining area is one solid piece of concrete specially made for the kitchen and took six workmen to lift into place. Landscaping, converting the old bathroom to a laundry, and restumping have all contributed to the home's look and viability for another 100 years.

"Good design doesn't really age," Andrew said. "It took two years to do, and has been opened to the public a couple of times. The house has an East/West aspect and with so many doors and windows it really is a wonderful design to capitalise on the Queensland weather.

"I work from home in my studio, and it's important to have work/life balance.

"I grew up in Ipswich and one of the great things about our city is the protection of our heritage.

I'd love to know who those kids are in this photo that I've managed to get a hold of. I can play a small part in the story of this house, I was lucky when I got it that it was mostly in its original condition. I managed to find a wallpaper specialist in Adelaide who helped me find out more about the wallpaper in the hallway."

The house won an Ipswich Heritage Award in 2011, which reflects the fact the home is a part of Ipswich history.

"Homes offer safety and security yes, but past that, one of my heroes Andy Warhol once said a home is a 'Machine for living in', and I believe that a house has to be a participant in your life, plus it's true that home is where the heart is. This home reflects me, and I think it is a modern home now. I've always had interest in architecture and I'm really pleased that everything was sourced locally. That's important to me.

"If you were to pull out all my stuff, the bones of the house are still very contemporary," Andrew said. "I also love the area, there are lots of people around me who have been here for many years and are invested in their homes.

"I'll stay here as long as I can."