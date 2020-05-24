Disappointment as new gym pushes back grand opening

RESTRICTIONS imposed by COVID-19 has meant the doors to one of Ipswich’s newest gyms remain tightly shut.

Tudor Valise has been patiently waiting for months to open the doors to his eighth Snap Fitness centre, which will be in the growing suburb of Karalee.

“The opening dates have been changing on a daily basis,” he said.

“The gym was supposed to be open in March but with coronavirus that was put on hold.

“The plan was to then open at the end of June, but now it looks like it will probably be the end of August.

“I am just keen to see this new gym open. I have been working on the plans for more than 18 months. To have the site designed and delivered all ready to open, and then be told you can’t, it’s really quite sad.

‘All the equipment is sitting at loading docks and in shipping containers just waiting to be brought here.”

Mr Valise, who now owns six Snap Fitness gyms in Queensland and two in South Australia, said he chose Karalee as the site for his newest business venture due to the region’s growing population and business sector.

“I am really excited about opening here in Karalee because it is an up-and-coming growth corridor with lots of new residential dwellings, as well as with upgrades to the local shopping centres,” Mr Valise said.

“I saw a lot of opportunities and potential for the area, and next to no gyms within the vicinity, so that was another reason why I wanted to open here in the area.”

Despite the delayed opening, Mr Valise said he had received lots of support from the community.

“Everyone has been really positive about the delayed opening,” he said.

“Normally you might get a few unhappy people, but I think everyone understands with what has been going that we would be delaying our opening.

“People are really excited to have a new gym in their area.”

Mr Valise opened up the application process for employees in January, but as the virus continued to spread and businesses like gyms were forced to closed to stop the spread, that too was put on hold.

But he is now accepting applications for several roles, including branch manager, assistant manager, personal trainers, group fitness instructors and a creche manager.

Job ads have been uploaded to Seek, or you can search Snap Fitness Karalee on Facebook to register your interest.