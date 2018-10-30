Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Disabled man's car stolen at knife point

Carly Morrissey
by
30th Oct 2018 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR was stolen at knife point from two men, one disabled in Springfield yesterday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis from Ipswich CIB said police were appealing for information about the robbery.

"Police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday at 1.20pm at Springfield," Detective Snr Sgt Francis said.

"During the course of the robbery a couple were confronted by two males upon returning home.

"Once they had gotten out of their car in the driveway one of the males has pulled a knife on them and has then stolen the car.

"The car that's been stolen is a 2016 blue Mazda 3, registration number 242 WUV.

"Police are appealing for anyone that has knowledge of this offence or that has any information about the car or its current location."

It is understood one of the victims is disabled and the car was stolen shortly after the men had removed a wheelchair from the vehicle.

"Obviously it's a very troubling, very concerning event for the persons involved, and they rely on this vehicle for their transport," Snr Sgt Francis said.

"One of the victims has a wheelchair, obviously it's of importance to the community and to them personally to try and get that vehicle back."

If you have any information contact police via crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Ipswich CIB.

armed robbery disabled man knife crime police appeal springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Popular Ipswich pub closed 'until further notice'

    premium_icon Popular Ipswich pub closed 'until further notice'

    Business A sign on the door provides little explanation

    • 30th Oct 2018 2:40 PM
    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    Environment Where to go in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Scenic Rim to claim money

    • 30th Oct 2018 2:07 PM
    Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    premium_icon Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    Council News Brisbane's Graham Quirk revealed why Ipswich had to be included

    Local Partners