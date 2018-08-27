Disability service to host relay to raise much-needed funds

JOIN IN: Rural Lifestyle Options Australia will be hosting their first 1:5 All Abilities Charity Relay on Saturday, September 18.

THE Scenic Rim community are being asked to lace up their joggers, throw on their active wear and take a jog around the Tamborine Pony Club on Saturday, September 15 to break down the stigma around disability.

To commemorate 25 years of service, Rural Lifestyle Options Australia will be hosting their first 1:5 All Abilities Relay, which will see teams of five work together to complete a 5km race. Each participant will complete 1km of the course to highlight the statistic that one in five Australians have a disability.

If you are feeling super energetic, sign up for the '100' Trailblazer 5km race. This event is not for the faint hearted, as you will be completing the course by yourself. The trailblazer race is strictly limited to 100 people who are keen to get in their daily exercise and help a good cause at the same time.

Rural Lifestyle Options Australia national marketing manager Nick Power is hoping their first event will be a big hit.

"We have already had a few teams sign up, and we hope there will be more," he said.

"We want everyone to come on down and enjoy the relay and the race, and show their support.

"We have also received sponsorship from a number of local businesses which is fantastic.

"We will see how this event goes, but if it is a hit with the community, we will look at making this an annual event."

He is also encouraging teams to add some fun and laughter to the day by dressing up in colourful and wacky costumes.

"People dressing up will make it much more fun," he said.

"We hope you will choose a theme and embrace that."

Teams are also encouraged to fundraise in the lead up to the event, with every dollar raised helping the one in five Australians with a disability living in a rural or regional community through Rural Lifestyle Options Australia's Unfunded Projects initiative. Previously, this initiative has assisted the organisation to construct a sensory room, purchase a Mobi-chair, facilitate renovations for respite facilities, purchase and install a ceiling hoist and to offset costs incurred through providing unfunded mental health and transport supports.

The 100 Trailblazer 5km race will kick off at 8am, followed by the relay starting at 10am. Once the event wraps at midday, there will be a variety of food trucks there to replenish runners.

Country music artist TJ Macc will also be entertaining the crowd by playing a two hour set.

Prices are $50 per person for the trailblazer race and $100 per team for the relay.

Register today at www.1in5charityrelay.com.

The Tamborine Pony Club is located at 2205 Beaudesert Beenleigh Rd, Tamborine.