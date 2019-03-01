Disability no barrier as Ipswich climber reaches world peak

AN INSPIRATIONAL Ipswich climber is proving a disability is no barrier to scaling the world's highest peaks.

Collingwood Park resident Ricky Ellis is a conqueror.

Last month the climber trekked to the summit of the third-highest mountain in North America and the highest in Mexico.

He's known as the deaf climber; due to his disability.

Ricky took to his Facebook page from the highs of North America to reveal he had scaled Pico de Orizaba, the highest mountain in Mexico towering to 18,491 feet.

The trek was a predictably tough one.

Ricky climbed fast into thin air for five hours.

Such is his fitness, the same distance takes some other climbers 12 hours in normal time.

In the days prior to reaching the top Ricky had also made the summit of Mexico's third highest and fifth-highest mountains.

"I want to say many thanks to for the excellent services of guides in Mexico mountains," he wrote.

"Looking forward to climbing more big mountains this year."

Ricky regularly scales Ipswich's mountains and runs at events across the region.