Disability advocate calls for fix to botched NGR trains

DELAYS: Allan Ward wants answers from the State Government about the time it has taken to investigate the NGR trains. Cordell Richardson

AN IPSWICH man is demanding better access to trains for people with a disability as the State Government announces an inquiry into its botched trains.

It was announced last week the state would conduct an inquiry into the procurement of Queensland's Next Generation Rollingstock (NGR) trains, and their failure to comply with disability laws.

The trains, purchased under the former LNP Government, were found to be non-compliant to disability standards.

The inquiry, conducted by Retired District Court Judge Michael Forde, will commence in August and report to the government with recommendations late this year.

Ipswich Rail advocate Allan Ward wants an open public inquiry where people can question and make submissions.

Mr Ward slammed the delay in investigating the faults with the trains.

"They've had over two years to do something with the faults,” he said.

"They've done nothing until now.”

Mr Ward, who uses a mobility scooter, said he can access the trains will assistance from guards, but cannot use the bathrooms once onboard.

The NGR trains were delivered more than 18 months late and needed more than $150 million of modifications to fix defects.

Problems with access to toilets and width made them non-compliant with disability laws.

Earlier this year the Human Rights Commission refused the government an exemption from disability compliance laws.

Mr Ward said more should be done to upgrade stations to make them more friendly for people with a disability.

"They could raise the platform the full length,” he said.

"It means everyone can get on and off the train a lot easier.”

Mr Ward said a public inquiry would produce results.

"The truth will come out and they might do something about resolving the problems,” he said.

Mr Ward believes Queensland Rail should be left alone to run the network.

"What they should be doing is they should be divorcing the Department of Transport and Main Roads completely from the railways and let Queensland Rail run it on their own, like they used to,” he said.

He said after four months he had not been granted an appointment with Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden to voice his concerns.