Disability access issue could force redesign of new trains

DISABILITY access flaws plaguing the State Government's troubled $4.4 billion train building program could force a costly project redesign, fuelling concerns of further delays.

The Government confirmed it was looking at how to overcome disability access issues with its New Generation Rollingstock, including a "redesign of some train elements".

A Transport Department spokesman said that "no decisions had been made on time frames or budget yet" and it was still consulting.

"We are confident any accessibility changes will not delay the entry of the first NGR trains into passenger ­service at the end of this year," he said.

Disability advocate Geoff Trappett has been consulted on the redesign option.

Read more at the Courier Mail

The delivery of the NGR trains included a purpose-built maintenance centre at Wulkuraka. It is one of the biggest deliveries of rollingstock in Queensland not to be built within the state.