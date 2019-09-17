Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

A man has pleaded guilty to three charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

A MAN who said he normally got away with riding his unregistered Yamaha motorbike on dirt roads in Brisbane was nabbed by Gatton police to face three charges.

Dennis Inkster, Griffin, and a mate went for a ride in Spring Creek on August 24, when police stopped them on Millers Rd.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court the road was a direct access to the state forest but said it was open to the public.

"Where (he) was stopped was an unsealed dirt road, two lanes,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Police found the motorbike was unregistered and uninsured.

Checking Inkster's licence, they noted he was licensed only to drive a car, not a motorbike.

Sgt Molinaro said Inkster told police he was under the impression he wasn't breaking the law.

"He was under the belief, because the road went through the forestry and was a dirt road, he was not required to have a licence or have his motorcycle insured or registered,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Magistrate Robbie Davis asked the 25-year-old why he had been driving under the circumstances.

"Did you realise you needed a licence to be driving in a forest road like that?” Mr Davies said.

Inkster told him he knew he needed a licence, even for driving on a dirt road.

"But I've been riding up in Brisbane and the police always let us go because we're never causing any trouble,” Inkster said.

He told Mr Davies he had been driving slowly and said he had co-operated with police.

He was fined $400 for the offences and a conviction was recorded.