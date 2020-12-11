Menu
A $20,000 block of land in Ipswich North comes with a catch.
Property

DIRT CHEAP: Ipswich land costs less than HomeBuild grant

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
AS BLOCKS of land in the Ipswich region sell for $200,000 or more, one block of land has defied the odds, hitting the market with a minuscule asking price.

The price is so low, you’d be forgiven for thinking it contained a typo but the ad is quick to clarify.

“Yes, the price is right,” the listing states.

“Any offer over $20,000 is considered.”

Situated north of Ipswich, 11 Frost Street is a tiny 197m2 plot with a price tag reminiscent of land prices 10 years ago.

The listing for 11 Frost St, North Ipswich clarifies the $20,000 price is not a typo.
Only a seven minute drive from the CBD, the land is positioned within easy reach of amenities, cafes and shops.

But the low price comes at a cost: A water drain next to the block of land means building a home on the property has not yet been approved by Ipswich City Council, according to the property’s listing.

The property is represented by Bruce Chen of Link Properties Loganholme who, at present, has 19 properties listed for sale, with addresses across Ipswich, Tivoli, Goodna and Redbank Plains.

Mr Chen and Ipswich City Council have been contacted for comment.

