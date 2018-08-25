Ipswich businessman accused of $575,000 fraud

TRIAL DATE: Gatton businessman Edward Harold Pye leaves Ipswich Courthouse after being ordered to stand trial in the Brisbane District Court on financial charges relating to his time as director of ERH Transport Service Pty Ltd.

TRIAL DATE: Gatton businessman Edward Harold Pye leaves Ipswich Courthouse after being ordered to stand trial in the Brisbane District Court on financial charges relating to his time as director of ERH Transport Service Pty Ltd. Ross Irby

BUSINESSMAN Edward Harold Pye has been ordered to stand trial in the District Court on two Commonwealth fraud charges that allegedly involve $575,000.

Pye, 54, from Fairney View, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court after being charged by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Pye was charged with breaching his duties while a director of ERH Transport Services Pty Ltd, following an ASIC investigation.

ASIC alleges, that in 2014, on two separate occasions, Pye dishonestly used his position to transfer $25,000 and $550,000 of ERH Transport Services Pty Ltd funds to himself and another person.

At the time of his alleged conduct, Pye was allegedly the sole director of ERH Transport Services Pty Ltd.

He is charged under section 184 of the Corporations Act.

Pye faces two charges that as director/other officer/employee on May 6, 2014, he used his position dishonestly with intent to gain advantage for themselves or others - Benjamin Edward Pye - or cause detriment to a corporation.

"Do you wish to say anything on the charges," queried magistrate David Shepherd.

"No, your honour," Pye said.

Pye was represented in court by legal professionals, barrister Christopher Upton and Rob Simon-Mayer.

The federal prosecutor filed six witness statements with the court. Mr Upton said they had no issues with the case progressing and consented to Pye being committed to stand trial.

The Commonwealth DPP matter will go before the District Court in Brisbane for a trial date to be set.

On July 30, 2014, Adam Ward and Michael Griffin of Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants were appointed as joint and several liquidators of ERH Transport Services Pty Ltd.