Diplomat tells amazing story

IT SEEMS that the most common topic of discussion these last few weeks is the weather.

Regardless of where you go that is all people like to discuss.

And is it any wonder given the unpleasant heat and humidity of last weekend?

The only thing to do was to find the coolest place and stay there for as long as possible.

This sort of weather drains you physically, making you feel like doing nothing at all except to try to keep cool.

That is exactly what I did; closed up the house, turned on the air-con and read a book. I am sure that I wasn't the only one.

The book I am reading is a fascinating on-the-ground account of Australia's involvement in Uruzgan Province in Afghanistan, written by an Australian diplomat who served with the Australian troops in that area, Fred Smith.

You could describe this book as part-memoir, part-history and partly an eyewitness account of Australia's involvement in that country.

It is full of anecdotes of actual events and humour seen through the eyes of Fred during his two years in the province.

Fred was the first Australian diplomat to be posted to Uruzgan province and his main role was to build relationships with tribal leaders in order to improve cooperation and understanding between the local community and the Coalition forces, to act as a bridge between these two vastly different cultures.

This put Fred in a unique position. He provides the reader with a sense of being on the ground experiencing the events as they unfold.

But Fred Smith is more than just a novelist.

He is also an accomplished singer/songwriter, releasing about eight CDs over a period of time, a number of which I have listened to.

Most of his songs are a powerful collection of his experiences and the realities of life in the various places where he has been posted.

What I have enjoyed about the book, Dust of Uruzgan, is that he uses the words of his songs to emphasise the situation he is describing.

It is a fantastic read offering a sympathetic explanation of an obscure and impoverished providence.

The Dust of Uruzgan with singer/songwriter Fred Smith is to be performed in the Ipswich Civic Centre on March 25.

The performance features projected images that match the songs that Fred performs about his experiences and the realities of life for the soldiers in that difficult conflict.

Tickets for The Dust of Uruzgan concert can be made through the booking office at the Ipswich Civic Centre.