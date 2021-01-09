Dip in testing numbers at hospital clinic amid lockdown

Ipswich Hospital has increased staff numbers and extended its hours at the COVID clinic.

Ipswich Hospital has increased staff numbers and extended its hours at the COVID clinic.

COVID testing at Ipswich Hospital appears to have experienced a dramatic decline in numbers amid the first full day of lockdown.

While patients reportedly faced lengthy queues at the Chelmsford Ave clinic just days ago, scenes proved vastly different come Saturday.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Queensland Times she had been in and out of the testing clinic within ten minutes.

“There was absolutely no line at all. I walked straight in and registered my details with the nurse,” she said.

“It was a really quick process, surprisingly.

“I expected to be waiting in line for at least half an hour.”

READ MORE: Hospital ramps up COVID measures after southern cases

A hospital worker further confirmed the noticeable dip in visitors to the site.

They said last weekend had instead delivered lines reaching out the door – and estimated delays of up to 40 minutes.

The reported decline in numbers comes following recent confirmation Ipswich Hospital had increased its COVID-safe measures.

READ MORE: Panic buyers no where in sight at deserted Riverlink

A West Moreton Health spokeswoman said this week both additional staff and extended clinic hours were introduced in response to the growing cluster of southern cases.

Visitors to the hospital are now also prohibited, unless provided with an exemption.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Friday there had been a great response from the public in undergoing tests.

READ MORE: NEW RULES: Drivers without face mask risk hefty fines

Ipswich Hospital recently increased staff and extended its clinic hours.

“In recent days, we have ramped up our testing capacity significantly,” she said.

“I am grateful for everyone who gets tested and appreciate the patience shown at our clinics across the state.

“If there are long wait times at your local testing clinic, consider visiting the Queensland Health website to find out if there are others nearby that may not be as busy.”

In excess of 14,000 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

“Testing remains a hugely important part of our response to this pandemic,” said Dr Young.

“Remember – that if you get tested, you are not only doing your own personal health a favour, but you’re also looking out for your loved ones and the broader community.”

There were no new locally acquired cases for Greater Brisbane overnight.

READ MORE: Where you can get tested for COVID in Ipswich