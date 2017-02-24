32°
Dinosaurs, unicorns and fairies coming to Ipswich park

24th Feb 2017 3:50 PM
The augmented reality event will transform the Collingwood Park venue from 4 March to 20 March.
The augmented reality event will transform the Collingwood Park venue from 4 March to 20 March.

MOVE over Jurassic Park, dinosaurs are coming to Ipswich.

Previously thought to be extinct, the roaming reptiles will be joined by unicorns and fairies as part of an interactive new play experience at Goupong Park.

The augmented reality event will transform the Collingwood Park venue from 4 March to 20 March, bridging the gap between the real and virtual worlds for 2017 Parks Week.

Ipswich parks spokesman Councillor David Morrison said T-Rex and his friends would come to life with the help of the Magical Park mobile app.

"This is a really unique way of promoting the park and encouraging people to come out and explore the area," he said.

"People can download the free app on their Apple or Android device and play augmented reality games using minimal data, full instructions will be sign-posted at the park itself."

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver said Goupong Park would join open spaces across Australia and New Zealand for the event.

"By combining outdoor play and technology we're showcasing this great local park and bringing a unique interactive element to the Beautiful Ipswich program," she said.

"I can't wait to see people of all ages collecting dinosaur eggs, herding kittens and escaping the clutches of bad fairies."

For more information on the Magical Park experience visit parks-week.org/partners

