Dinner date ends in nasty hotel cat fight

A WOMAN was left mortified by her own bad behaviour after she grabbed another woman inside a hotel restaurant while out dining with her husband.

What made her misdeed more cringeworthy was that Jodie Langer mistakenly grabbed the wrong woman, wrongly believing her to be the woman she has an ongoing grievance with.

Bottles of wine drunk with dinner and her medication was partly to blame, the Ipswich Magistrates Court heard, for the assault.

A personal reference from a well-known person also raised the eyebrow of the magistrate.

Jodie Langer, 42, from Ripley, pleaded guilty to assaults causing bodily harm at Raceview on January 12.

The offence happened at 10.30pm in the Raceview Tavern during a verbal exchange between Langer and the woman.

The woman told her to "go away" but instead Langer grabbed the top of the woman's dress, grabbed her hair and pushed her head down.

Prosecutor Jo Colston handed up police facts to magistrate David Shepherd.

When defence lawyer Brendan Beavon put references before the court for Langer, one was written by an unnamed high-profile person.

This caused Mr Shepherd to query the personal reference, saying it was on "official letterhead".

"I feel a little troubled by it. I don't know if I should be or not," Mr Shepherd said.

Mr Beavon replied that the named person "is genuinely her long-time friend".

Mr Shepherd said he needed to be cautious about it.

But who the Queenslander was remained a mystery, as did the full facts of the events that night which were not disclosed in open court.

Sgt Colston sought a police copy of the reference, although she said there was no issue with its contents.

Mr Beavon sought a fine and no conviction recorded against Langer as it may affect her work and had no criminal history.

Mr Beavon said the offending arose through animosity that involved the victim's good friend.

He said Langer initially thought derogatory comments were being made about her when she and her partner were enjoying a meal.

Langer, a mother of three, also says she had "a black-out" and can't remember the incident.

"Her children are aware. She is embarrassed as she is meant to be a role model," Mr Beavon said.

"She is remorseful. She wrote to the victim the next morning to please accept her apology.

"She was intoxicated. And medication may have had a further adverse effect on her behaviour that night."

Mr Beavon said there were no punches thrown, the assault "more of a grab" and the woman fell and suffered carpet burns or grazes.

And Langer was no longer going out at night.

When Mr Shepherd said going out was not the problem; "it's the consumption", Mr Beavon replied; "yes, two or three bottles of wine".

"Perhaps it comes as no surprise that the quantity of alcohol has significant impact," Mr Shepherd said.

"The consumption of alcohol is no excuse at all," Mr Shepherd said.

"I accept it is a case where you've mistaken one person for another.

"And because of mistaken identity and an underlying animosity."

Mr Shepherd said the woman suffered bruising and scratching, and the incident a lesson to Langer.

Langer was fined $750 and a conviction was not recorded.