Hungry man's excuse for missing Ipswich court date

DINNER BELL: Dean Mitchell Taylor missed a court appearance and went home to eat lunch after the car he was travelling in broke down. Ross Irby

A MAN whose car broke down on the way to court decided to head home for a cooked lunch instead of finding alternative transport.

Charged with stealing, burglary and driving offences at Bellbird Park on November 17, Dean Mitchell Taylor was meant to front Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 26 but failed to appear, police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said.

When Magistrate Robert Walker queried Taylor, 32, from Redbank, as to why he was a no show that day, Taylor was apologetic.

"I was on my way here but we had car troubles, the person giving me the lift here," Taylor said.

"You didn't let the court know?" asked Mr Walker.

"I had no phone credit," Taylor replied.

"Where were you when you broke down?" queried Mr Walker.

"Goodna," said Taylor.

"So what did you do after that?" asked Mr Walker.

"What did I do? I ended up going back to my house. I cooked lunch," said Taylor.

"That was mostly it."

"You went home?" queried Mr Walker.

"It was lunch time," Taylor replied.

"The courts sit all day Mr Taylor," Mr Walker said.

"Step one. You should have organised a more reliable means (of transport).

"Step two. You should have phoned the court.

"Step three. You would have got here eventually. Goodna is not too difficult I would think.

"You exercised poor judgment and were in jeopardy of being arrested."

Mr Walker noted that Taylor had surrendered himself to the court before the arrest warrant was executed.

Taylor said he'd organise for his lawyer Yassar Khan to represent him. Mr Walker gave him two weeks.