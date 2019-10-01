Dinmore Cottage Tea House offers more than just a hot cuppa

HELPING HANDS: Rob Leavy runs the Retro Coffee Can at Dinmore Cottage. He has a helpful assistant in Pepper.

ON THE corner of a busy intersection on the Ipswich Motorway sits a Queensland cottage turned tea house.

Husband and wife Rob and Lindy Leavy opened the Dinmore Cottage Tea House three years ago and added The Retro Coffee Can 12 months ago.

But, there's more than just high tea or a cup of coffee on offer.

"We're about to do some markets and have a psychic fair. We also have a tea leaf reader and tarot card reader every Wednesday and Friday,” Mrs Leavy said.

"We do a lot of arts and crafts courses here, sip and paint classes.”

The decision to open a tea house was a drastic career change for the couple.

"I had 13 years of working in an emergency department where I got yelled at a lot, so it's nice to have people coming in and saying they love my scones and that they love my food,” Mrs Leavy said.

A trip to a traditional tea house in Sydney inspired Mrs Leavy to open one of her own.

"The idea was in my head for a long time and then moving to Ipswich, realising they had amazing houses in Ipswich to actually do that,” Mrs Leavy said.

The pair added a coffee van to their business shortly after, which is run by Mr Leavy with the help of their pet dog Pepper.

"They love her, people come specifically to pat her,” she said.

"My husband says he doesn't really work, he just has his good friends come and have a chat in the morning.”

Mr Leavy previously worked as a marine engineer but the pair decided to open the coffee van after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The business has continued to grow and a new breakfast menu will be trialled this weekend.

"We've also got the 'text for coffee' as well, so you can actually text your order through and come in and it should already be made and ready to go for you on the counter,” Mrs Leavy said.

"We use Somerset Coffee which is local to the region and we're pretty proud to say we support the local businesses out here as well.”

The Retro Coffee Can is open weekdays from 5am-10am for coffee and the Dinmore Cottage Tea House is open Wednesday-Saturday.