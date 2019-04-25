Dingo advocates make recommendations to prevent more attacks

A dingo advocacy group has sent a letter with several recommendations regarding the management of the animals on Fraser Island to the State Government.

A SERIES of recommendations have been sent to the State Government by a dingo advocacy group in an effort to prevent more vicious attacks on Fraser Island.

Cheryl Bryant, publicity officer from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes, said the group had written to the state's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch and the island's principal ranger Ross Belcher in the wake of the attack on a 9-year-old French boy earlier in the year to make recommendations regarding the management of dingoes on the island.

The letter came to light after the most recent attack, with a 14-month-old boy dragged from his family's camper trailer by two dingoes on Eurong Rd on Good Friday.

The group's suggestions included asking each visitor to sign a disclaimer before travelling to the island, even if it wasn't legally binding, to impress upon them the responsibility and gravity of entering a wilderness area.

The group also suggested the cultural significance of the island should be emphasised to instil more respect for the island, the use of some type of personal dingo repellent and more ranger patrols, especially at dusk and dawn when dingoes are more active.

Ms Bryant said children under 13 should also stay in fenced areas.

The letter also called for more visible contact details for rangers and fines for parents who leave their children unattended.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science confirmed the letter had been received.

"DES thanks SFID for the letter and their recommendations are being considered," he said.

The spokesman said the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service was empowered under the Nature Conservation Act 1992 to manage and protect the natural and cultural values of the island.

"QPWS takes these management obligations seriously and is committed to supporting a sustainable and healthy dingo population, while minimising the risks to human safety and dingo welfare," he said.

"The Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy provides a range of management strategies, including a comprehensive education program, to promote the best outcomes for both human safety and dingo welfare on Fraser Island and was prepared with expert input and implemented by a team guided by qualified scientists.

"QPWS rangers work closely with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation to ensure all visitors and residents on K'gari are dingo-safe.

"This includes regular education and speaking to campers, tourists, resort management and staff about reducing the risk of negative interactions between dingos and people."