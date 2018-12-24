Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New food court at canelands Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
New food court at canelands Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable
Crime

Diners scatter, flee in food court brawl

Ross Irby
by
24th Dec 2018 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PANICKED children, parents and diners scattered in fear when a brawl erupted at the Redbank Plaza food hall.

Nathan Iosefa was charged after being identified throwing a chair during the incident.

Police said Iosefa wasn't to blame for starting the fight.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Nathan Akeripa Iosefa, 22, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at Redbank Plaza on Monday, November 26.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly showed the court CCTV footage stills of the brawl.

Sgt Donnelly said police officers were called to the level two food court at 11.25am after people began fighting and throwing chairs.

He said CCTV showed the co-offenders ordering at McDonald's.

There was a verbal exchange and another man threw a punch.

The two men began to fight and Iosefa ran through the food court and knocked over an elderly lady.

He was then seen to throw a chair.

Sgt Donnelly said some people tripped over while fleeing to safety with their children.

Iosefa did not want to talk to police about the fight.

Sgt Donnelly said four people had been involved and all were issued with notices but had not yet appeared before court.

He said Iosefa has a criminal history for violence and had taken part in violence in a public forum, although he was not responsible for starting the violence.

He said the public in the food hall were subjected to the overflow of the violence.

Do you wish to say anything about the circumstances?" Magistrate David Shepherd asked.

"No," Iosefa said.

Scaffolder Iosefa does not have children.

Mr Shepherd said he accepted he had not instigated the fight and the reason for his involvement was unknown.

He said Iosefa's history in the past 2 ½ years showed significant convictions for offences of violence.

Mr Shepherd said such incidents in a public area were serious because of the potential harm and injury to innocent people and children.

Iosefa was fined $750. Asked if he needed time to pay, Iosefa said: "Whatever."

He was given three months to pay.

A second man who was involved in the food court brawl, Mark Apelu, was also sentenced for his role in the fracas.

Apelu, 63, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at Redbank Plaza on November 26.

He was fined $750.

brawl ipswich court public nuisance redbank plaza
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Former mayor starts new career before trial on fraud charges

    premium_icon Former mayor starts new career before trial on fraud charges

    Council News He is sounding out potential employers and hopes to start work in Ipswich in the new year.

    99C FUEL: Servo cuts prices as a gift to Ipswich drivers

    premium_icon 99C FUEL: Servo cuts prices as a gift to Ipswich drivers

    Environment The service station will lower its prices for a specific time

    What's open and what's closed this Christmas

    What's open and what's closed this Christmas

    Business HERE'S your guide to what's open over the festive season

    Aggressive driver one of 10 named as drink, drug drivers

    premium_icon Aggressive driver one of 10 named as drink, drug drivers

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of those caught by police

    Local Partners