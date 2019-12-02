Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT SHOT: Armed with a Gel Blaster Liam Ding took aim from a balcony at steakhouse diners and pedestrian
HOT SHOT: Armed with a Gel Blaster Liam Ding took aim from a balcony at steakhouse diners and pedestrian
Crime

Diners duck for cover as man takes aim with gel blaster

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DINERS took shelter under tables at Bakehouse Steakhouse when a man began firing off a Gel Blaster from a hotel balcony, with the gel pellets splattering around the venue.

The diners and pedestrians were across from the Oaks Aspire Hotel in Ipswich when Liam Anthony Ding, 21, from One Mile, fired gel pellets from the toy gun.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Ding was removed by police from the hotel.

A magistrate called his behaviour stupid and childish.

Ding pleaded guilty to 10 offences that include two counts of doing wilful damage; causing public nuisance on Wednesday, September 4; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons - knuckledusters and a knife; possession of counterfeit money - $400; two counts of driving when disqualified on September 3 and 4; and two counts of driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Ding was on the hotel balcony with the gel blaster and was seen by the hotel manager.

When police searched Ding's hotel room two category M weapons, a knuckleduster and a knife were found along with the Gel Blaster and eight counterfeit $50 notes.

Sen-Constable Shelton said Ding went back the next day to try and get his money back, became angry when this was refused and kicked a door, damaging it.

Police sought a six-month jail sentence with immediate parole.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Ding was diagnosed with ADHD and been using cannabis to self-medicate although this was not an excuse for his offending.

Mr Fairclough sought an unpaid community service work order for Ding.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Ding's driving offences were stupid and brought a two-year disqualification and a $1200 fine.

Ms Sturgess said he was on the balcony firing gel into the rear courtyard of the Steakhouse business, and its floor was covered in pellets which had to be cleaned.

"Your behaviour was very stupid and childish," she said.

"And selfish as well for people running a restaurant.

"(It is) not acceptable to take it out on other people and ruin another person's day, affecting patrons having a peaceful meal."

Ding was convicted and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service. He was also fined $400 for the Commonwealth offence of having counterfeit money.

More Stories

Show More
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Acland mine fight heads to country’s highest court

        premium_icon Acland mine fight heads to country’s highest court

        News THE Oakey Coal Action Alliance has taken its fight against the expansion of the New Acland Coal Mine to the highest court in the land.

        Dad rips birthday burnouts to cheer himself up

        premium_icon Dad rips birthday burnouts to cheer himself up

        Crime Smoke clouds caused by a dad doing high speed burnouts drifted across Ipswich...

        • 2nd Dec 2019 12:30 PM
        Migration from school to school hits sixtieth birthday

        premium_icon Migration from school to school hits sixtieth birthday

        Education It has been 60 years since Bremer State High School’s class of ’59 made the fabled...

        Residents shocked after hearing shots in quiet neighbourhood

        premium_icon Residents shocked after hearing shots in quiet neighbourhood

        Crime Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm last...