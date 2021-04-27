Dilapidated transit centre to be put up for sale

The abandoned Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD will be put up for sale.

The abandoned Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD will be put up for sale.

THE state government is putting the dilapidated Ipswich Transit Centre up for sale a decade after it was all but destroyed by flood waters.

The five parcels of land which make up the transit centre site were listed as surplus on the Government Land Register in the middle of March by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Assets are registered as surplus on the register for a minimum of 30 days so other government departments can decide whether to scoop them up.

The Ipswich transit centre during the 2011 floods.

This time frame ended last Wednesday.

The run-down facility has served as little more than an eyesore in the CBD since the 2011 floods.

“TMR has not received any expressions of interest from other government agencies to acquire the Ipswich Transit Centre,” a department spokesperson said.

“Therefore we are currently working through internal processes to address existing site constraints before it can be released to the open market later this year.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said she would be getting regular briefings from the department about what interest comes in for the property.

It is understood it would be too costly for the state government to demolish the facility, with the bill likely to spiral into tens of millions of dollars.

The centre been on the market before but zoning issues and the road running through the site provided hurdles for buyers.

The department said previously that “existing site constraints, topography, easements, existing built form, adjacent roads, site access, proximity to David Trumpy Bridge and the site being traversed by Mansfield Place”, limited viable redevelopment options.

It is in a prime location in the heart of the CBD near the Ipswich Station, Ipswich Health Plaza and bus stop on Bell Street.

Ipswich City Council’s $250 million redevelopment of the city centre is edging closer to completion.

“I’ve been advised that putting the property on the market is standard practice in these cases,” Ms Howard said.

“There is a lot of activity in the Ipswich CBD after decades of neglect.

“We have seen private investors making significant contributions, like at 11 Bell Street, 88 Limestone Street, and the Sammut Bulow Bennett Partners building in the Top of Town.

The abandoned Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD.

“There are obvious challenges with the Transit Centre site but I know that TMR and council are willing to work through those challenges with any potential buyers.”



Mayor Teresa Harding said there was a lot of interest from residents and if the department would not be putting it onto the market until later in the year, it would be the “ideal opportunity” to do community consultation about its future.

She said the department had yet to provide the council with a structural assessment of the facility.

“Obviously it’s in a flood zone,” she said.

“There’s certain planning restrictions because of the flood overlay there.

“The road running right over the top of it is a massive impediment for whoever wants to purchase it.

“The ratepayers of Ipswich have made a significant investment into the CBD. It’s right next to it.

“The residents of Ipswich should be listened to. They should have that opportunity to provide input to the state government on their decision making process.”

Cr Harding said once the future of the transit centre is clearer, improving surrounding roads could be investigated to improve congestion on the David Trumpy Bridge.

“That’s a big traffic blockage,” she said.



