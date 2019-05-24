Menu
Queensland Rail Community Engagement Team members Alex Purnell and Lyndon James chat about the planned upgrade of East Ipswich Railway Station.
Queensland Rail Community Engagement Team members Alex Purnell and Lyndon James chat about the planned upgrade of East Ipswich Railway Station. Rob Williams
Dilapidated train station to be replaced

Navarone Farrell
24th May 2019 12:00 PM
EAST Ipswich train station is overdue for a revamp, but due to the condition of the station, a new one will be built 120m east of the current one.

Commuters and residents are invited to have their say on the concept designs for the new station on Monday, May 27.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said artist impressions of the new station would be available to view at the sessions, with the local community and commuters invited to share their feedback ahead of detailed design work.

 

"The (State) Government is committed to providing accessible public transport for all Queenslanders to ensure that everyone, including customers using mobility aids, seniors and people with prams and luggage, can travel safely and with ease," Ms Howard said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was part of the State Government's $357 million Station Accessibility Upgrade Program.

 

"This major project will deliver an entirely new station precinct, with a range of accessibility features including a footbridge with lifts, high level platforms to provide easier access on and off the train, hearing loops and tactile platform edges," Mr Bailey said.

"The project will also include a new ticket office, accessible toilets and improved security features, such as upgraded lighting and CCTV."

 

Due to the location and condition of the existing East Ipswich station building, upgrading the station presented major difficulties and high costs for remediation works.

With this and other factors in mind, Queensland Rail will construct a new station 120 metres east of the existing facilities.

 

Ms Howard said community feedback would help to inform the station's final design.

"This project is an important investment for the East Ipswich community and we want to ensure that residents and customers can help shape the proposed designs before we enter the detailed design and construction phases."

To find out more or contribute feedback, click here.

