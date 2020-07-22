Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Plans highlight upgrades to the Linville precinct section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
Plans highlight upgrades to the Linville precinct section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
Council News

‘Dilapidated’ train carriages to be removed from trail site

Ali Kuchel
22nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLD and “dilapidated” train carriages at Linville will either be upgraded or removed as part of a new beautification plan.

Under a new agreement with Somerset Regional Council, a community group will “beautify” the Linville Railway Station Precinct.

The Ambassadors of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail – Moore Linville Benarkin Blackbutt requested a longer lease over a larger area at the precinct.

The request was granted but some councillors were concerned the carriages would continue to go uncared for.

The first train arrival at Linville, Nov 21, 1910. Photo: Supplied
The first train arrival at Linville, Nov 21, 1910. Photo: Supplied

Councillor Robert Whalley recalled the group had previously applied to have the train carriages at Linville in 2004 with “good intent to renovate them”.

“They have sat there for some time now and they’re in a dilapidated state,” Cr Whalley said.

“I know there’s new energy here to do something, but is there a timeline to do this and remove the carriages that are falling apart?”

LINVILLE NEWS: Has the Linville loo dispute finally been flushed?

According to Councillor Helen Brieschke, one carriage was covered with a tarp in a bid to preserve the rail history.

Plans highlight upgrades to the Linville precinct section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
Plans highlight upgrades to the Linville precinct section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

In the new agreement, the Department of Transport and Main Roads will assist by moving the carriages beyond repair.

The plan includes the Ambassadors group maintaining the area, which involves mowing and litter collection, along with upkeep of the remaining carriages and station building.

The group also indicated it would like to define the trail area by planting trees along the trail proper to provide safety for users and campers.

brisbane valley rail trail linville
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        premium_icon A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        News Ipswich City Council will campaign for a 25km public transport corridor connecting two of the region’s major centres.

        Full names of 225 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon Full names of 225 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of people due to appear in...

        Crash slows traffic on busy highway

        premium_icon Crash slows traffic on busy highway

        News Emergency services are working to clear the scene of a two vehicle crash on a busy...

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info