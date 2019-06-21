Dignity First Fund to give Ipswich homeless a helping hand

Homeless and at risk people in Ipswich will be better off with a new round of funding from the State Government.

A THIRD round of the Dignity First Fund provides $2.5 million to prevent and reduce homelessness and assist people experiencing homelessness to live with dignity.

Already under the scheme a Tivoli Social Enterprise received $76,220 to provide meals to people in need around the Ipswich, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane Valley regions after receiving funding of $76,220.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said Tivoli Social Enterprises was one of three recipients in Ipswich sharing in more than $167,000 funding under the current Dignity First Fund round.

"The Dignity First Fund provides for people who really need it, when they really need it,” he said.

"A little money and a lot of heart can make a real difference and that is certainly true in this case - the investment has helped Tivoli Social Enterprises purchase a refrigerated food truck for transporting produce from Brisbane to the organisation's kitchen and then on to people in need.”

The company's director Fred Muys said the truck is the 'missing link' in the food service chain.

"We're able to source frozen meat and other goods for our kitchen from a number of sources in Brisbane, but you must have refrigeration to ensure it does not spoil on the journey to our commercial kitchen at Chuwar, and then onto the clients,” he said.

"We've invested a considerable amount to upgrade the kitchen located on the site of the Tivoli Drive-In Theatre and Community Events Centre in Coal Road, Chuwar, and the Dignity First funding is giving us the transport infrastructure we need to service our clientele well into the future.

"Our clientele includes a core of several hundred people experiencing homelessness, and a significantly higher number of people who are experiencing financial stress or other difficulties.”

Member for Ipswich Jen Howard said it was important to provide place-based solutions when addressing homelessness.

"The circumstances around homelessness in the Ipswich region are vastly different to those we see in other parts of the state,” she said.

Minister for Housing and Public works Mick de Brenni said Dignity First Funding was established in 2016 to provide localised, people centric support, and was essential to providing Queenslanders with housing security.

"We are providing funding for a range of important projects - mobile outreach services, food trucks, community kitchen upgrades, drop-in centres and backpacks containing essential supplies, to name a few,” he said.

The 19/20 State Government Budget has $40 million destined for homelessness support, bringing the total funding for homelessness in Queensland to $180 million.