Dignitaries lay stones for school

DAYS GONE BY: The front of the school in the 1940s.

THE Ipswich Girl's Grammar School, which opened in 1892, was the last of the schools to be established under the provisions of the Queensland Grammar School Act of 1860, while the Ipswich Grammar School (Boys) was the first.

It was in June 1877 that the trustees of IGS passed a resolution "that the secretary for public instruction be requested to place upon the supplementary estimates for 1877, the sum of 500 pounds for the purpose of establishing a girls' grammar school”.

At a ceremony at IGS in August 1887, Donald Cameron MA Headmaster mentioned to T Cribb that it would be a good thing if a girls grammar school could be established in Ipswich.

Mr Cribb took the matter in hand and sent out notices on the subject to leading citizens in Ipswich and West Moreton.

The idea was supported by the Queensland Times etc. Meetings were held and, by 1890, trustees were appointed - Mr Brockwell Gill was chosen as architect and Messrs Worley and Whitehead were the contractors.

FOUNDATION STONE - Applications were made to the trustees of Queens Park for a grant of 18 acres of the northern park as a site for the proposed school. This was granted.

On March 10, 1891, the foundation stone was laid by Sir Arthur Hunter Palmer KCMG, the Acting Governor. A large crowd of dignitaries from other centres and Ipswich folk attended this function.

The distinguished visitors were driven from the Ipswich railway station to the IGGS and received by a guard of honour of more than 30 members of the IGS cadet corps.

His Excellency was conducted to the foundation stone under which a number of documents and coins were placed. Inscribed on the stone was: "Girls Grammar School. This foundation stone was laid by His Excellency sir Arthur Hunter Palmer KCMG, March 10, 1891.”

After the inspection of the stone and the portion of the building finished, visitors were driven to the Building Society Hall where they enjoyed a splendid banquet.

SCHOOLS OPENING - By the beginning of 1892, the IGGS was completed and the first school prospectus stated: "The object of this grammar school is to provide a high-class education for girls. On February 1, 1892, the school was opened without any formal ceremony.

STAFF - the Headmistress was F Hunt BSc, of Sydney, and the assistant mistresses were Maud Connell MA, Melbourne, Elsie Watson LLA (St Andrews) and Georgina Wilson. The Matron was M Hunt and at the end of the first term Miss Card was appointed to teach gymnastics. There was also a teacher for the more advanced music pupils.

Miss Gilder came from Brisbane each week.

Thirty-one pupils were enrolled on the opening day and by the end of the first year there were 48 pupils, with six boarders.

As this is the 125 anniversary of the Ipswich Girl's Grammar School, I will bring you more news of its earlier history in the future.