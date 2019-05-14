Digital storytellers bring marketing strategies to life

A DYNAMIC marketing and production team is embracing the world of video to enable customers to ramp up business growth.

The Hype Project at Dinmore uses film to speak a thousand words. It opened its doors in July 2018 with a team that includes creative director

Reese Lowe, brand manager and strategist Jackson Stapylton, director Andre Borell, and head of video James Kable.

Mr Borell said there had been a significant rise in the use of video in online marketing.

The Hype Project team.

"People don't like reading. They would rather watch a short video," Mr Borell said.

Data published by the Interactive Advertising Bureau in the 2018 Price Waterhouse Cooper Online Advertising Spend Report showed online advertising spending rose to $8.8billion last year with a significant increase in video use.

Mr Lowe said younger businesses were disrupting more mature ones simply by using digital marketing to push growth.

He said many clients had reported good responses to Hype Project campaigns.

"We have a gym client who, with just one video, grew its membership base by 50 new members. A couple of real estate clients have used our services and this returned sales valued at $29million," Mr Lowe said.

Mr Lowe said the Hype Project offers a full suite of services.

"Some businesses have some services in-house - we can either provide the full range of services or complement existing creations," Mr Lowe said.

The Hype Project prides itself in working with the client to find effective campaigns.

Mr Lowe said the Hype Project enables clients to develop cost-effective programs. The business offers mentoring and coaching in the use of Facebook Live and similar services.

Mr Lowe and Mr Borell built their business relationship through a love of football, playing for Ipswich Knights.

The pair has had industry-based experience and in what they call "a perfect storm".

"We both love video production and began producing them free for businesses. It just seemed there was a big need for these services and that we could start charging for this work; the rest is history," Mr Borell said.

"The reality is that businesses have to spend money to make money - that is just how it is."

To ensure new customers get a great deal, The Hype Project has a special offer on video production. Details can be found at facebook.com/hypeproject.

"We are pleased with the growth of the business, and more people are realising the value and need to be part of digital marketing," Mr Lowe said.

"It is the Hype Project concept to make the experience exciting; we are a strong team and love to see our clients grow their business."

The Hype Project is located at 11 River Rd, Dinmore. The business can be reached via Facebook or by calling 0415921997.