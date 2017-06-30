Digital edition of your daily hit by tech glitch

A technical glitch has resulted in delays to the delivery of today's digital edition of your local newspaper.

PEOPLE still loving reading the digital edition of their newspaper online.

And today, a technical glitch has meant the digital editions of our daily papers have not been 'delivered' to either our website or our app.

Our call centre has been inundated with readers' calls - so we are well aware of the popularity of this service - and your frustrations.

We have escalated the issue with our third party provider.

In the meantime, feel free to read the latest local news, including breaking stories, on this site.

We will let you know as soon as the issue is rectified.

Thank you for your patience.