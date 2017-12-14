Menu
Digital edition of QT improved

The digital edition of QT is now easier to navigate.
The digital edition of the Queensland Times has undergone improvements which should make the paper much easier to navigate online.

Instead of clicking down the bottom of the page to go to the next page, it is now just a case of swiping the page to open another.

The menu down the bottom will also allow you to jump pages ahead.

So if you are a fan of letters to the editor for example, you can jump straight to them.

The zoom functionality has also been improved so it is easier to go straight to the text of articles you are interested in.

The digital edition of the paper offers every page a print customer receives, allowing you to see the paper each day, wherever you may be.

It's just one of the many advantages of being a full subscriber to Queensland Times.

Don't forget also to download our app from the iTunes or Google Play store.

You can also get the latest news right to your inbox by signing up to newsletters.

We send one out each morning and afternoon, as well as news alerts, when local stories break as well as news you need to know from around the world.

If you're not a subscriber, check out our packages here.

Local Partners