Digging deep to help young people

WELL DONE: Staff from Bunnings helped to build herb and vegetable gardens at the Goodna Youth Services centre. Contributed

WORKING in the blistering sun was not a problem for a small number of Bunnings team members, who were happy build a community garden at the Goodna Youth Services office.

Robert Head and Bonnie Stoeve led the team and brought the materials needed to build the herb and vegetable garden.

Goodna Youth Services manager Debra Bell thanked Bunnings for making the garden a reality.

"Rob explained to the clients how to set up the gardens, the placements of plants and companion gardening," Ms Bell said.

"Under the watchful eyes of Rob, the youth put together the raised garden beds and proceeded to create their community garden.

"Rob also taught them about the care and the maintenance of the garden.

"The garden produce will be available to members of the community free of charge when available, and the youth are looking forward to eating healthier and reaping the rewards of their hard work.

"This garden could not have been accomplished without the generous donation of time and goods provided by Bunnings Bundamba."