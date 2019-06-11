Diggers trio ascends to Queensland Rangers

QUEENSLANDER: Goodna player Brett Kelly breaks away to score in a match against Swifts. Kelly will feature for the Queensland Rangers against the New South Wales Pioneers.

IPSWICH has achieved its highest level of representation in the XXXX Queensland Rangers for several years.

Rewarded for dominant performances for the Ipswich Diggers and Southeast Queensland, Brothers' Josh Afoa is set to make his debut.

While Goodna's Ono So'oialo and Brett Kelly are two of seven incumbents to retain their jerseys for the second consecutive year.

Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay said having three players rise to represent their state was a massive positive for the region and the outcome reflected outstanding performances at the recent Chairman's Challenge and QRL State Championships.

"We are very proud of the players and their clubs. Brothers and Goodna, would be as well,” Lindsay said.

"It is a great reward for our local players.”

Lindsay said So'oialo and Kelly's return to the side was an indication of their ability to perform consistently at or near their optimum.

"There is not a lot of difference between their best and worst,” he said.

"They can play at the top of their game for long spells.”

Though Afoa has previously featured in the Intrust Super Cup, it will be his first appearance for the Rangers.

Lindsay said it excited him as an administrator to see the Ipswich competition attract a player of Afoa's calibre and to have him determined to be still playing at his best.

"It is a great example of what our competition can do,” he said.

The Rangers will be looking to back up last year's triumph over the New South Wales Pioneers when the teams face off.

Coach Glen Dreger is back for another campaign after overseeing Queensland's 46-16 win over the Pioneers last year.

"They were a really good group last year and when I called them to pass on the good news, they were all extremely excited about the opportunity to represent their state again,” Dreger said.

"At the carnival, we were looking for consistency, as well as players who we thought could get the job done against a strong NSW team.”

The annual clash will be played at Davies Park, the home of the Souths Logan Magpies, on Sunday, June 30 (11.40am kick off).

Queensland enters camp on the Gold Coast on June 26.

Dreger will be supported by assistant coach Mark Ross, manager Rob White, trainers Michael Barber and Matt Pacey and physio Madelyn Reimer.