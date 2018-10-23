Menu
SLEEPING ROUGH: Goodna sub-branch vice-president Lieutenant Colonel Kel Ryan, branch president Captain Clive Redgate and past president Major Tim Moroney. Contributed
Community

Diggers head out in the cold for homeless mates

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:42 PM
Subscriber only

RETIRED soldiers have slept rough for a night to raise awareness about their homeless comrades.

This month, three leaders of the Goodna RSL sub-branch went without life's luxuries for a night in support of Wounded Heroes' Exercise Stone Pillow.

The Sleep Out for Homeless Veterans event was held at the Centenary Junior Rugby League Club at Wacol.

Exercise Stone Pillow, founded in 2013, simulates rough sleeping for one night to educate participants to the challenges faced by homeless veterans and their families

This year's event drew a large crowd of hardy people who braved the rain and wind and raised about $25,000 for the cause.

Goodna sub-branch vice-president Lieutenant Colonel Kel Ryan, branch president Captain Clive Redgate and former president Major Tim Moroney - all retired - slept rough.

Collectively the three men have given 101 years to the Australian Army.

The sleepout raises funds to support homeless veterans and was hailed a great success.

The various cadet units from around Ipswich and Logan took part and willingly took part in night and day activities.

Various former service organisations, other service clubs and the army and navy were also present.

Capt Redgate said despite the cold weather, the comradeship of all present was a great show of community spirit.

"This is the type of activity that draws out the best in young people as they become aware of the many difficulties some veterans have in adjusting back into civilian life,” he said.

"Yes, it was cold, wet underfoot and blowy but many who took part were used to such conditions anyway.”

He said it was a great effort by the organisers Wounded Heroes, which strives to make a difference.

For more information about the work of Wounded Heroes, visit woundedheroes.org.au.

