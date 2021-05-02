Diggers half unable to talk, battles on after hit to throat

Ipswich Jets halfback Jacob Teevan gained more valuable experience playing for the Diggers during a physical weekend of rugby league.

GUTSY Ipswich Diggers halfback Jacob Teevan struggled to talk for much of the weekend after copping a nasty knock to the throat.

However, he managed to play in both Diggers battles during the latest round of Chairman's Challenge rugby league encounters against Brisbane sides.

Although the Diggers Open combination lost 50-12 to Brisbane Red on Saturday and 44-12 to Brisbane Blue this afternoon, Teevan enjoyed the Ipswich team experience despite his injury setback.

"It's always good going against some of those top Brissie teams,'' he said, lacing on the Diggers boots for the first time in senior football.

"You get to sort of test yourself against them individually and as a team.

"Even though the results didn't go our way, it was good to get a couple of good things out of it.

"Especially playing a different style of footy than what the Ipswich Jets do.

"It's good to sort of refresh yourself with that other style of footy and have a bit of fun with the boys at the camp.''

Teevan has this season played the first two matches in the second Jets team which joined the 2021 Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition.

He won a man of the match award in an important pre-season trial.

Ipswich Jets halfback Jacob Teevan won the man-of-the-match award in his team's impressive win over the Queensland Defence Force side at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: David Lems

As he waits for another Ipswich Jets Intrust Super Cup team call-up, he welcomed the opportunity to play for the Diggers - a side made up of RLI players.

Speaking croakily on the team bus returning to Ipswich, Teevan still had some voice left.

However, he had to get through most of Saturday's game at Acacia Ridge unable to communicate as he does so well.

"For me personally, I'm pretty busted,'' Teevan said.

"I copped an elbow to the throat about three minutes into the game yesterday and then played on.

"I couldn't talk this morning so it was a bit of a scare for a halfback to play a game of footy without being able to talk.

"I didn't nearly say a word up until today then I was still trying to yell and do my best when I was out there.

"I've got a couple of bumps and bruises and come up pretty sore.

"It was a pretty physical weekend.''

The tenacious Teevan finally came off with about 20 minutes left in today's match.

But asked if he would represent the Diggers again, the dependable halfback/five eight answered: "Yeah, absolutely mate''.

"You definitely want to be putting your foot forward for any rep team,'' he said.

The Ipswich-bred sportsman said it was good to play and train with footballers from Swifts and Brothers, who led the way in the first two rounds of this year's RLI competition.

"We (the Diggers squad) gelled together really well and the group gets along really well so it's always good to meet new people and in Ipswich rugby league as well,'' he said.

Teevan hopes to be fit for the Jets round 3 match when the RLI A-Grade competition resumes next weekend.

"We were a bit ordinary against Swifts. A little bit better against Brothers but still plenty to work on,'' the skilful playmaker said.

"We've got to find our feet too and that will be the focus this week.''

The Ipswich Diggers under-20 side also lost both matches - 26-18 to Brisbane and 44-6 to Gold Coast.

STATE OF PLAY

Chairman's Challenge at Souths ground, Acacia Ridge

Open: Brisbane Red def Diggers 50-12, Brisbane Blue def Gold Coast 34-20, Gold Coast def Brisbane Red 34-28, Brisbane Blue def Diggers 44-12.

Under 20: Brisbane def Diggers 26-18, Gold Coast def Diggers 44-6, Brisbane def Gold Coast 30-10.