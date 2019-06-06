Diggers bid for state selection

CHARGING ON: Brothers player Josh Afoa was one of the standouts at the QRL State Championships.

IPSWICH'S South-East Queensland representatives have given themselves every chance of earning selection to the Queensland Rangers.

The eight Diggers picked following the annual Chairman's Challenge equipped themselves admirably at the QRL State Championships last weekend.

With the majority appearing for eventual winner, South-east Queensland Green, expect a number of locals to be named in the Queensland Rangers representative side.

It was a footballing feast at Southport Tigers as the best men and women from local competitions around the state strived for supremacy.

On the opening day, SEQ Green dispatched of the Northern Marlins 36-16 and SEQ White lost to Central 20-12.

In round two, a much-improved showing allowed SEQ White to knock off Northern 20-14, while SEQ Green again impressed, narrowly overcoming Central 22-20 to clinch the title.

Ipswich contributed five players to SEQ Green, including Goodna's Brett Kelly, Fassifern's Mitchell Range and Brothers' Josh Afoa, Chris Ash and Robert Kennedy.

Pulling on the SEQ White jersey were Goodna's Zachary Lemberg and Ono So'oialo, and West End Bulldog Kelepi Faukafa, who was a late call-up.

Taking a position on the SEQ coaching staff, Ipswich Diggers A-Grade coach Scott Ireland had the best seat in the house.

He said every one of the Diggers were a chance of selection to the Rangers side which will face a squad of players drawn from the NSWRL Ron Massey Cup in July.

"I don't think any of them would look out of place,” he said.

"Both sides performed well.

"Particularly against the Marlins, which was one of the biggest football sides I had ever seen.”

Brothers halfback Ash was honoured to be chosen to captain SEQ Green and he rose to the occasion, excelling throughout.

Clubmate Afoa was probably the standout prop at the carnival and Kelly was a constant threat.

As always, workhorse Kennedy was tireless, while Range made the step up with ease, thriving at the representative level.

Former Queensland Cup player Ireland said the standard of play during the State Championships was extremely high and the tight results were an indication of the competitiveness.

"You really had to work for your points,” he said.

"The defence was outstanding.

"There was no soft tries.

"But the skill and pace of the competitions in South-east Queensland showed in the end, which was pleasing to see.

"And having eight in the top two sides shows the Ipswich A-Grade competition is pretty strong at the moment.”

Ireland said it was also great to see initially overlooked second rower Kelepi Faukafa recognised for his strong performances at the Chairman's Challenge.

"He was deserving from the start and it was a really good reward for him,” he said.

Having led SEQ Green to an emphatic victory, Ash, who ascended to the Rangers in 2016, said he enjoyed the carnival and was hopeful of receiving the Rangers nod again this year.

"Winning is always fun,” he said.

”I think I played well on the weekend and now it is up to the selectors.

”But you never know.”