Dig deep to help the Salvos when they come knocking

HELP: Ipswich Salvation Army officers Rita and Ashley Biermann are asking the community to donate what they can. Cordell Richardson

THIS weekend Ipswich residents are being urged to answer the Salvos knock for help and donate money for the annual Red Shield Appeal.

Members and volunteers of The Salvation Army will be walking the streets of Ipswich on May 25 and 26 asking you to dig deep.

All money raised from the Red Shield Appeal will fund the Salvos' vast network of social and community services that assist vulnerable Australians.

Ipswich Salvation Army corps officer Ashley Biermann, who started his post four months ago, said money collected in Ipswich would help local projects.

"What we collect within this area, will help with specific projects in Ipswich," he said.

"There are a few areas which are very clearly needing support. One of these is youth unemployment.

"We see some areas where youth unemployment is very high.

"Other areas we can't walk away from at the moment is homelessness and addictions.

"Addictions are a particular concern because we want people to be free from their addiction."

"Recovery for them will be one of our areas of focus."

How your donations help:

$60 to help provide families with hot meals in a place where they feel safe.

$85 to help provide professional support for children who've faced the trauma of homelessness - so they can start looking forward to the future again.

$120 to help provide children and their families with crisis accommodation, where they'll be safe.