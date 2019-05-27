Difficult loss fuels challenging 30km walk

STAY STRONG: Angela Howgego took part in Ipswich's Relay for Life event at Limestone for the first time on the weekend.

AS HER whole body ached, Angela Howgego thought about giving up.

The 29-year-old trekked about 30km over the course on Saturday night as part of Ipswich's Relay for Life at Limestone Park.

But the loss of someone dear kept her moving, step after step.

"It really tested me, really tested my abilities and how far I can go," Ms Howgego said.

"I was just thinking about everyone else and their stories and it kind of kept me going on my feet. People with cancer don't stop so I don't really have an excuse to stop either."

It was her first time taking part in the community fundraising challenge, which raises vital funds for cancer patients. At the front of her mind throughout was ex-boyfriend Jack, who died of bowel cancer two years ago.

"Sadly he didn't make his 30th birthday," she said.

Her team was made up of colleagues from Alloys and their families, walking alongside about 500-600 other people for this year's event.

Some people within the company had recently been diagnosed and some had passed away from cancer.

"We would have rests and take turns with the baton and make sure there was always someone on the track at all times," she said.

"The whole office came down, brought their kids and their partners and all banded together.

"When we did the candlelight ceremony we had little candles and little bags of hope we wrote messages on to those that weren't with us anymore.

"It was all quiet and everyone had a lap of silence and we could hear people crying and see people hugging each other and had the bagpipes going so that was really emotional."

She is looking forward to taking part again next year, planning to surpass 30km in 2020.