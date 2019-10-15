Different focus on same day for masters, Jets footballers

The Ipswich Jets Academy side take on South Burnett during the Jets Masters Gala Day at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.

THE Ipswich Jets are hoping to host an annual Masters Gala Day competition after the success of Saturday's event.

Despite overnight and morning rain, 10 teams were involved in the inaugural series at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Jets development manager Steve Brown said the focus was on fun and playing in the spirit of masters competition with no official results recorded on the day.

"It was a bit of a tough start and a wet start but once it fined up later in the afternoon, it turned out a nice day,'' Brown said.

"We pushed ahead with it. All the old fellas were happy to run around in the rain. It didn't deter them.

"Being that masters concept, basically they just turn up and play footy and have a laugh and meet new people.

"We're hoping to lock that in as an annual event every year. We're looking to keep growing that into 15 or 20 teams in the next couple of years hopefully.

"We've got the fields there to accommodate that.''

On a day where the masters players showcased their skills, the Jets also hosted Mal Meninga Cup trials for their under-18 footballers preparing for next year.

The "Academy Tri Series'' featured teams from the Jets, Brothers and South Burnett.

"The Jets Mal Meninga coaching staff were really happy with the standard,'' Brown said.

"They were able to use those games as the final selection trial to pick the Mal Meninga squad for next year.''

More photos in Wednesday's QT.