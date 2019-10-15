Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ipswich Jets Academy side take on South Burnett during the Jets Masters Gala Day at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.
The Ipswich Jets Academy side take on South Burnett during the Jets Masters Gala Day at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday. Rob Williams
Rugby League

Different focus on same day for masters, Jets footballers

David Lems
by
15th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Ipswich Jets are hoping to host an annual Masters Gala Day competition after the success of Saturday's event.

Despite overnight and morning rain, 10 teams were involved in the inaugural series at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Jets development manager Steve Brown said the focus was on fun and playing in the spirit of masters competition with no official results recorded on the day.

"It was a bit of a tough start and a wet start but once it fined up later in the afternoon, it turned out a nice day,'' Brown said.

"We pushed ahead with it. All the old fellas were happy to run around in the rain. It didn't deter them.

"Being that masters concept, basically they just turn up and play footy and have a laugh and meet new people.

"We're hoping to lock that in as an annual event every year. We're looking to keep growing that into 15 or 20 teams in the next couple of years hopefully.

"We've got the fields there to accommodate that.''

 

The Ipswich Jets Academy side take on South Burnett during the Jets Masters Gala at the North Ipswich Reserve.
The Ipswich Jets Academy side take on South Burnett during the Jets Masters Gala at the North Ipswich Reserve. Rob Williams

On a day where the masters players showcased their skills, the Jets also hosted Mal Meninga Cup trials for their under-18 footballers preparing for next year.

The "Academy Tri Series'' featured teams from the Jets, Brothers and South Burnett.

"The Jets Mal Meninga coaching staff were really happy with the standard,'' Brown said.

"They were able to use those games as the final selection trial to pick the Mal Meninga squad for next year.''

More photos in Wednesday's QT.

 

The Ipswich Jets Academy side take on South Burnett during the Jets Masters Gala at the North Ipswich Reserve.
The Ipswich Jets Academy side take on South Burnett during the Jets Masters Gala at the North Ipswich Reserve. Rob Williams

More Stories

Show More
ipswich jets jets academy jets mal meninga cup jets masters gala and tri series masters rugby league steve brown
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Businessman's bid to shift stigma around suicide

    premium_icon Businessman's bid to shift stigma around suicide

    News 'Our vision is to train 500 people to have 500 conversations in 500 days.'

    Family forced to start over after losing everything in fire

    premium_icon Family forced to start over after losing everything in fire

    News The family spent the weekend looking for somewhere to sleep.

    Drunk backpacker thought she could drive

    premium_icon Drunk backpacker thought she could drive

    News Reversing out of carpark the move that brought English tourist undone