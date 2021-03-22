‘Didn’t deal with it’: Mum slams school after alleged assaults

School Bullying and the Strategies to Help Your Kids

A TOWNSVILLE couple is furious after their daughter was allegedly beaten by a male student at a local high school, only days after he was accused of striking another girl.

Patrick and Kellie Watson's daughter Jayde attends Kirwan State High School and the pair have been left frustrated with what they believe is inaction from the school.

Mrs Watson said Jayde, who is 15, got in a fight with another girl before things took an ugly turn.

The boyfriend of the girl Jayde was fighting with stepped in and allegedly struck Jayde three times in the head.

Mrs Watson said four girls had to pull the boy off her daughter.

"It's impacted her a lot," Mrs Watson said.

"She was in the wrong, we don't condone fighting at all and she is in trouble at home and at school.

"But the school didn't take into account what she said and that the boy, who is older, stepped in and assaulted her.

"There were multiple witnesses who have told the school he hit her but they don't believe them.

"They ask them and pressure them with 'are you sure he hit her', almost trying to get them to change their story."

The incident that involved Jayde occurred on a Friday, and Mrs Watson alleged the same boy had hit a girl on the Monday of the same week. "There were two girls fighting and he apparently came up and pushed one and hit her in the head," she said.

"The school is claiming he only pushed her. He's apologised to the girl but she hasn't accepted it because she knows she was hit as well.

"Because they didn't deal with the incident on Monday, how are they going to look now that it's happened again with the same boy."

Mrs Watson accused the school of sweeping the incident under the rug to maintain a "school of excellence" image.

"There's always two sides to a story and on both occasions they've gone with the side that's easier to deal with," she said.

"I'm not defending fighting, my daughter shouldn't be in fights. But if situations were dealt with and you were informed you could try and sort it out before it escalates."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said it was aware of two incidents at Kirwan and the students involved had been dealt with in line with the school's student code of conduct.

"Like all Queensland state schools, Kirwan State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment," the spokeswoman said.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others … is treated extremely seriously."

Originally published as 'Didn't deal with it': Mum slams school after alleged assaults