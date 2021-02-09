Didi driver gropes receptionist after cheap massage

A man who was working as a Didi driver at the time groped a receptionist on the breast at a massage parlour.

Satwant Sing Dhaliwal today pleaded guilty to indecently and unlawfully assaulting the woman in Upper Mount Gravatt last July.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Dhaliwal picked up the woman as a Didi driver and during conversation it came up that she worked as a receptionist at a massage parlour.

Satwant Sing Dhaliwal flees media outside Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: Brad Fleet

Dhaliwal mentioned he had a sore leg and the woman arranged a discounted massage for him.

Dhaliwal attended the massage which was completed by a masseuse and on his way out he thanked the receptionist sticking out his arm in what she thought was a handshake gesture.

Police prosecutor Sgt Duncan Erksine said instead Dhaliwal pulled the woman in to hug him whereupon she told him she didn't want that.

As she was pushing him away he slid his hand under her elbow making contact with her breast.

"He then moved his hand around to the front of the complainant … and firmly groped her left breast for about a second," he said.

After leaving he returned in half an hour to offer the masseuse an extra $10 for the massage.

Dhaliwal's lawyer Scott Casey said his 35-year-old client was "extremely embarrassed and terribly ashamed" of his behaviour.

"He sits at the bar table he can't even lift his head he's that ashamed," he said.

"He cannot believe that his conduct is bringing shame upon his family."

Mr Casey said Dhaliwal had no prior criminal history and his offending was out of character.

Dhaliwal outside court. Picture: Brad Fleet

As a result of the incident Didi fired him even though the incident occurred while he was off duty.

A psychologist's report found there was some distortion in his beliefs and difficulties in understanding personal behaviour, the court heard

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington said Dhaliwal's unwanted touching amounted to sexual assault under the law.

"Women do have a right to go about their lives … without receiving the unwanted advances," she said.

Ms Brassington said Dhaliwal may have initially misinterpreted the victim's actions however it quickly became clear she did not want any physical contact and the grope was "deliberate".

Dhaliwal was sentenced to an 18 months probation with no conviction recorded. A no contact order with the victim was made for two years.

Originally published as Didi driver gropes receptionist after cheap massage