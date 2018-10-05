Did you see this breakfast TV star in Ipswich?

IPSWICH'S quirky characters and attractions have been beamed across the nation on morning television.

Channel Seven's Sunrise program broadcast its weather segment from Ipswich's Workshops Rail Museum yesterday - providing priceless exposure for the heritage city.

Weatherman Sam Mac took the segment to Ipswich as part of the program's A-Z Tour of Australia.

Dozens of residents woke early to greet the Sunrise crew at the rail museum.

Mac crossed live to the program's Sydney studios several times, promoting the museum and speaking with residents.