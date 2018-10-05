Menu
Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac visits Ipswich's Workshops Rail Museum.
Offbeat

Did you see this breakfast TV star in Ipswich?

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Oct 2018 12:25 PM
IPSWICH'S quirky characters and attractions have been beamed across the nation on morning television.

Channel Seven's Sunrise program broadcast its weather segment from Ipswich's Workshops Rail Museum yesterday - providing priceless exposure for the heritage city.

Weatherman Sam Mac took the segment to Ipswich as part of the program's A-Z Tour of Australia.

Dozens of residents woke early to greet the Sunrise crew at the rail museum.

Mac crossed live to the program's Sydney studios several times, promoting the museum and speaking with residents.

Sam Mac from Sunrise chats with locals at the Workshops Rail Museum on Friday morning.
