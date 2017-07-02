Man brutally attacked at Goodna pub after pool game

IPSWICH police are looking for witnesses to an incident at the Brisbane Terrace hotel this morning.

A man was left with facial contusions and lacerations following the altercation in Goodna around 2.30am.

The injuries came after the man had been playing with pool in a room in the rear of the premises with four men.

This quickly escalated with the man being kicked, punched and hit in the face with a glass.

A 38-year-old Goodna man was treated in the Ipswich General Hospital for non-life threatening facial injuries, including sutures to facial lacerations caused by the glass.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist detectives, are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.