A sign on the Springfield Central Tavern is the only notice people received about its closure last November.
Popular Ipswich pub closed until further notice

Myjanne Jensen
28th Mar 2018 12:58 PM

IF YOU didn't know better you wouldn't be wrong in assuming Springfield Central Tavern was still open.

Furniture and signage remain as per normal outside and inside the venue and it isn't unless you try to enter the building you can see the tavern is in fact closed.

The once popular venue is reported to have closed up shop last November without explanation, with the only notice to residents of its closure a sign on the door stating the facility is 'closed until further notice'.

Prior to its closure, the tavern was open six days a week and offered a multi-activity kids play area, a cafe, restaurant, sports bar and was regularly frequented by university students coming from the adjacent USQ Springfield.

The independently run Bottle-O liquor store attached the tavern also appears to be closed.

 

Springfield Central Tavern.
Springfield City Group leases the property and Education, Health and Smart City Enterprises CEO Terry Kearney said while the closure was Commercial in Confidence, he hoped to see the tavern up and running again soon.

"We are keen to have the tavern operating again in some form and are in discussions with the lease holder," Mr Kearney said.

"A variety of options are under early consideration."

The pub will remain closed until further notice. The tavern's Facebook page has been shut down, while the website is still live.

Springfield Central Tavern is located at 37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central and lies between the World Knowledge Centre and Robelle Domain Parklands.

