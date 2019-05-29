Did you know the funny bone isn't actually a bone?

ALL that is weird and wonderful about the human body will be put under a spotlight as West Moreton Health experts lend their expertise to a new national podcast.

The My Amazing Body podcast series launched this month and episode two features West Moreton Health team leader occupational therapist Belinda Bond.

She sheds some light on the funny bone which listeners quickly find out, is not actually a bone at all.

"The ulnar nerve travels around the back of the arm... and you'll probably feel at the elbow the ulnar nerve, if you trigger that funny bone type response, and then it travels further down your arm, down into your little finger and half of the ring finger," Ms Bond said.

These kinds of interesting facts about often misunderstood parts of the body are the focus of the Queensland Health production, which Ms Bond says provides medical insight for the community.

"Nerve health and function is poorly understood," Ms Bond said.

"The ulna nerve is a major 'superhighway' for the upper limb, it relays information back to the brain regarding our environment, and sends messages to muscles of the forearm and hand.

"Hand therapists, who may be occupational therapists or physiotherapists, commonly treat patients whose ulna nerve isn't working as well as it should.

"I hope this podcast gives people some insight into what hand therapists do, and how people can ensure the smooth running of this important part of our anatomy."

Ms Bond's interview will be followed in season two by a discussion about the kidneys - the body's own filters - with West Moreton Health nephrologist Dr Vishwas Raghunath and an episode about the adrenal glands with West Moreton Health endocrinologist Dr Thomas Dover.

Dr Dover said the podcast series was an effective way to link the community to what is happening at West Moreton Health and across the broader health field.

"Hopefully help people understand ways they can improve their general health," he said.

"You also get an expert helping you to understand how the body works, debunking the common myths that we come across, particularly at a time when there is so much misinformation on the internet."

You can listen to the My Amazing Body podcast series through major podcast apps or on the Queensland Health website.