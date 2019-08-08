Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Did you hear sirens overnight?

Navarone Farrell
8th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
QUEENSLAND Ambulance paramedics responded to two serious callouts overnight with a serious car accident and a dog attack keeping them busy.

The first incident happened at Redbank Plains. A little girl was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital after she was bit on the face at a private address at 6.45pm.

Paramedics rushed to a four-vehicle crash at Blacksoil on the Warrego Hwy after this.

One female patient with abdominal pain was transported to Ipswich Hospital stable following the incident at 7.30pm.

