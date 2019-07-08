Did you get snapped at the Laidley Show 2019?

Nathan Greaves Full Profile Login to follow

Though the threat of wet weather hung heavy over this year's Laidley Show, people from all over the Lockyer Valley braved the wind and rain to visit the showgrounds on Saturday.

As always, there was plenty for visitors to see and do on the day, with attractions to ride, games to play, showbags to buy, animals to meet, and pavilions to visit.

In the evening, a variety of vehicular activities were hosted in the arena to keep guests entertained, beginning with a new addition: the ride-on mower race.

This was followed by the ute barrel race, and the ever-popular monster truck show.

The day's celebrations ended with a spectacular firework display, setting the stage for further fun to come on Sunday.