Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon Did you get snapped at the Laidley Show 2019?

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

This is me, my mum Dr Joan Henderson and my younger sister. Mum retired as a well respected GP a few years ago. She is the most loving, generous and supportive mother. Her strength, resilience and kindness is an inspiration. We love you mum. Happy Mother's Day!

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: 76 reasons why we love Ipswich mums

This beautiful gum tree at Chuwar.

People and Places Kate's beautiful gumtree

Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

People and Places premium_icon United force in battle for a cure

Politics

Politics premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Meet the candidates for...

Redbank State School Reunion.

People and Places premium_icon Redbank faithful reminisce on good old times

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Day one at CMC Rocks

Muddy scenes at CMC Rocks on Sunday.Photo: Cas Garvey

Music premium_icon 100 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks Throwback

Betty and Barney love their morning lolly from the car window.

News premium_icon 40 PHOTOS: The best of Ipswich's weird and wacky...

Finn and Max Ostrofski with Ryan, Fletcher and Amelia Zielke.

News premium_icon Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

Rudy, Ralph and Toby.

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 40 of the cutest doggie double acts in...

Storm, she's the prettiest thing.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the...

Mini dachshunds Cookie and George.

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest dogs in Ipswich

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: See the photos of Ipswich's first day at...

News

News premium_icon What do you make of Ash Barty's progress in the...

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Tennis

Tennis premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

Submitted by Dianne Ruthenberg.

People and Places A furry kind of Christmas

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon Queensland Times' year in photographs

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

News

Did you get snapped at the Laidley Show 2019?

By
8th Jul 2019 10:30 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

Though the threat of wet weather hung heavy over this year's Laidley Show, people from all over the Lockyer Valley braved the wind and rain to visit the showgrounds on Saturday.

As always, there was plenty for visitors to see and do on the day, with attractions to ride, games to play, showbags to buy, animals to meet, and pavilions to visit.

 

In the evening, a variety of vehicular activities were hosted in the arena to keep guests entertained, beginning with a new addition: the ride-on mower race.

This was followed by the ute barrel race, and the ever-popular monster truck show.

The day's celebrations ended with a spectacular firework display, setting the stage for further fun to come on Sunday.

Ipswich Queensland Times