Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for the owner of a 1975 Ford John Goss Special similar to this.
Police are searching for the owner of a 1975 Ford John Goss Special similar to this. Queensland Police Service
Crime

Did you buy this car last year in Goodna?

Navarone Farrell
by
26th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate the current owner of a vintage car bought in Goodna last year.

The 1975 Ford John Goss special (similar to pictured) was sold in mid-2018 as parts and towed from a local address.

It is emphasised that owner of the vehicle has not committed an offence, however police believe they may be able to provide assistance in an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information relating to the sale of this John Goss Special is urged to contact police.

crime information police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    MP wants incinerator proposal up in smoke

    premium_icon MP wants incinerator proposal up in smoke

    Environment 'This multi-national company has the hide and cheek to ask for a 'fair go' from our community...'

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Ripley, Springfield rank nationally as building hotspots

    premium_icon Ripley, Springfield rank nationally as building hotspots

    Business Both suburbs saw more than $100 million in development approvals.

    Aspiration, amenity keeps Springfield ranking

    premium_icon Aspiration, amenity keeps Springfield ranking

    Business Twenty-six years on, Springfield is still a place people aspire to.

    Top 10 best Brisbane burgers revealed

    premium_icon Top 10 best Brisbane burgers revealed

    Food & Entertainment Today we reveal Brisbane’s top 10 burger joints!

    • 26th Apr 2019 11:31 AM