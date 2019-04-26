Did you buy this car last year in Goodna?

Police are searching for the owner of a 1975 Ford John Goss Special similar to this.

Police are searching for the owner of a 1975 Ford John Goss Special similar to this. Queensland Police Service

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate the current owner of a vintage car bought in Goodna last year.

The 1975 Ford John Goss special (similar to pictured) was sold in mid-2018 as parts and towed from a local address.

It is emphasised that owner of the vehicle has not committed an offence, however police believe they may be able to provide assistance in an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information relating to the sale of this John Goss Special is urged to contact police.