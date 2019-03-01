Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has admitted to feeling broody. Picture: Getty
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has admitted to feeling broody. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Kate hints she wants baby No. 4

by The Sun
1st Mar 2019 5:25 AM

KATE Middleton admitted to "feeling a little broody" today after she met a royal fan's baby during her and William's tour of Northern Ireland.

The Sun reports that in between cooing over the little one, the Duchess joked that "William would be little worried" by the arrival of a fourth child.

During a wander around Ballymena, Kate was introduced to five-month-old baby James.

She beamed James' dad Alan and said: "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel a broody."

Flattered, he asked: "Baby number four?"

Kate, who comes from a family of three children herself, laughed and said: "I think William would be a little worried.

She also commented on a little girl's coat, saying: "I love your cool coat. Charlotte loves pink."

 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge engage in a walkabout in Ballymena town centre. Picture: Getty
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge engage in a walkabout in Ballymena town centre. Picture: Getty

Several hundred people lined the streets of the Co Antrim town as William and Kate went on a walkabout.

The crowds, many waving flags, braved the cold outside the Braid Centre.

The couple were there to learn more about the work of Cinemagic - a charity that uses film, TV and digital technologies to inspire and educate young people.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives daffodils during a visit to St Josephs SureStart Facility in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives daffodils during a visit to St Josephs SureStart Facility in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

It was the first public engagement on the second and final day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

They started on Thursday with a private meeting with officers and staff from the Police Service of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down.

The visit to Ballymena comes after a range of high-energy engagements on Wednesday.

William and Kate played football at Belfast's Windsor Park and took part in a canoe race in Co Fermanagh, before rounding the day off by pulling pints at a reception for young leaders at Belfast's famous Empire music hall.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

More Stories

Show More
baby kate middleton royal family

Top Stories

    Future Ipswich Reader Survey

    Future Ipswich Reader Survey

    News Have your say on the future direction of Ipswich and give yourself the chance to win one of five $100 Gift Cards.

    Labor promises cash for women's sport facilities

    premium_icon Labor promises cash for women's sport facilities

    Politics Member for Blair Shayne Neumann will today announce the fix

    • 1st Mar 2019 7:00 AM
    REVEALED: Your first look at new childcare centre

    premium_icon REVEALED: Your first look at new childcare centre

    News The centre will officially welcome families on March 16

    • 1st Mar 2019 6:11 AM
    Mum's meth dose for deportation stress backfires

    premium_icon Mum's meth dose for deportation stress backfires

    Crime Drug drive mum self medicated

    • 1st Mar 2019 6:10 AM