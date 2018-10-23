'Dicey' weather headed for Ipswich

WATCH OUT: Rain poured at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club on Sunday where the Greater Springfield Run for Life was to be held on the weekend.

WATCH OUT: Rain poured at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club on Sunday where the Greater Springfield Run for Life was to be held on the weekend.

'DICEY' weather is headed for Ipswich.

Hot, humid and cloudy conditions are forecast for the rest of the week in the wake of Sunday's storm drenching.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect a medium chance of showers later in the week but they are unlikely to rival the weather event the swept the southeast on the weekend.

Temperatures will peak at 30C today, heating up to 31C on Wednesday while day time maximums will remain in the high 20s at least until the weekend.

Overnight minimums will also be warm and humid, reaching lows of 18C tonight and 19C later in the week.

Conditions are slightly warmer than usual for this time of year, with temperatures in Ipswich in October typically ranging between 14.2C and 28.5C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Livio Regano said the highest chance of rain this week would be 50%.

"Basically what we had on Sunday is over for the time being," he said.

"There is no completely fine day in the future, it's going to be a little bit dicey with showers or a storm randomly but it is getting less likely.

"In the second half of the week there could be the slight chance of showers again.

"There is nothing to suggest a storm is going to happen."

He said as the chance of rain cleared, temperatures would begin to rise.

"One common element is it's going to be really warm at least until Sunday," Mr Regano said.

"The next cool change is a long way away, maybe on Sunday night and it's going to be close to 30C just about every day for the next seven days.

"It's going be really warm and the nights will be warm too, it's not going to be pleasant."

It comes as the BOM November to January climate outlook, issued ealier this month, indicates large parts of eastern Australia are likely to be drier than average.

Sunday's storm at Tivoli. Cordell Richardson

November shows a strong likelihood of drier conditions across most of the eastern two-thirds of the country.

November to January days are very likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia. Nights are also likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia.

The weekend's falls did little to improve Wivenhoe and Somerset Dam levels, with dams remaining at less than 80% full.

Lake Manchester Dam, near Fernvale, reached more than 100% over the weekend and water was still spilling on Monday afternoon.

See seqwater.com.au for updates.