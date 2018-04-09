Dick's pledge for defence services as RAAF rapidly grows

BETTER services for veterans and the thousands of active servicemen and women out of RAAF Base Amberley will be on the political agenda this year.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick admitted military personnel needed more support avenues and services in their community.

"We've got a large number of ADF families living in the corridor and we need to be doing more and thinking about appropriate and well-funded support services - from housing to social support, mental health and transitions to work,” he said.

"Shayne Neumann and I are both committed to ensuring the welfare of our current serving personnel and veterans transitioning out of ADF.”

Last month, the Returned Services League of Australia opened its new Moreton District office in response to growing demand for support from thousands of local veterans, Australia Defence Force personnel and families.

District president Vivienne Stanbury told the Queensland RSL board she needed a permanent home for her district's 1600 members in January 2017.

The RSL suggested the new officer be based in Springfield due to the large number of active defence members in the area. Ms Stanbury rejected the proposal to house the new district office in Springfield and said it should be based in Ipswich.

Mr Dick said he was committed to making "the southwest of Brisbane and Ipswich the defence industry capital”.

"We need to keep encouraging investment - the Rheinmetall investment is a great first step and will be a terrific shot in the arm.”